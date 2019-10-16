Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

New Israel Guinness World Record: Largest stencil artwork on earth

The work, presented on the rooftop of a hotel in Zichron Ya’acov, is by Ame72.

By
October 16, 2019 17:49
'The Maze' by Ame72. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Israel defeated Saudi Arabia and now holds claim for the largest stencil artwork on Earth, a press release on behalf of the Elma Arts Complex Luxury Hotel in Zichron Ya’acov reported on Wednesday.

The work, which spans over 267 sq.m., is by a British-born artist called James, who prefers the name Ame72 for his artistic career. The artist is 46 years old and has been living in Israel for 13 years.

The maze is a collection of urban scenes mounted on aluminum panels, the light weight of the frames means the panels can be re-arranged, making the work modular. It features figures that resemble Lego characters such as featured in the 2017 The Lego Batman Movie


Ame72 has made art in Hollywood, New York and the Bethlehem separation wall. Most of his work deal with social evils and rejection of commercialism. He sells his work via his site at prices ranging from $2,000 to $200.

In his West Bank work, two figures wearing space-suits are shown as thinking about peace. Other works contain slogans like “I wish my wife was this dirty” and “It was me!”


Israel has a lively street art scene with guided tours offered in south Tel Aviv for those who want to feast their eyes on some of the scene's standout examples. Recently, former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley was honored with a portrait on the wall at Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, which was painted by Solomon Souza.


Another famous artist, Know Hope [Addam Yekutiel], started out on the streets of Tel Aviv and was invited to open a solo exhibition in 2017 in the UK at the Lazinc Contemporary Art Gallery in Mayfair. This notable inclusion of street art in a prestigious gallery is a testament to how much the art style has grown in scope and respectability, since it was previously seen by some as nuisance.

 
     


 
   


