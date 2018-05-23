New Likud bill could impact potential Netanyahu trial

The State Attorney’s Office won’t be able to appeal court rulings on most white collar crime cases if a new bill proposed by coalition chairman David Amsalem (Likud) on Wednesday becomes law.



The bill would prohibit the State Attorney from appealing sentences of under 10 years, for crimes like property offenses, bribery, fraud and breach of trust. However, the person convicted of a crime can appeal the ruling.







“A moral country does not need to persecute a citizen that it thinks received too light a sentence,” Amsalem said.Should the legislation be approved, it could impact Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Earlier this year, the police recommended Netanyahu be indicted on two counts of bribery and breach of trust. Attorney-General Avihai Mandelblit has the final say on whether to indict the prime minister or not, and he has said he will make his decision when all investigations into Netanyahu’s conduct are completed.This is not Amsalem’s first bill relating to the Netanyahu investigations. Others have included a bill to ban criminal investigations of a sitting prime minister, and a law that passed in December that limits the police’s ability to call for an indictment in high profile cases, unless the attorney-general allows it to do so.Benjamin Netanyahu dismissive of corruption allegations on January 2, 2017Meretz chairwoman Tamar Zandberg accused the coalition of “obsessive dealings with law authorities in order to protect a prime minister who is drowning in investigation,” which she called “a mark of Cain on Israeli democracy.”Zandberg warned that the bill will prevent the State Attorney from submitting appeals in cases on more serious crimes, like sexual harassment, if the sentence is under 10 years.Zionist Union faction chairman Yoel Hasson called Amsalem “Netanyahu’s law tailor.”According to Hasson, the coalition whip “is a personal emissary who puts himself at risk for Netanyahu to continue to avoid decisions about his legal matters. That is not how an elected official should behave.“Netanyahu is just an example of how this government cares about itself, and should be sent home,” Hasson said.MK Karin Elharrar of Yesh Atid said the bill is “personal, meant to serve the prime minister,” and called it “unfortunate that instead of thinking of bills that will take care of the general public’s rights [Amsalem] appears to be working very hard to create laws that benefit elected officials, specifically Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu.”