New Tel Aviv store supplies 613 shades of Kosher Sex

“The typical sex shops have a red-light feel, but I wanted to open a store that is more of a boutique, that promotes sensuality and intimacy between couples in a framework of Jewish values,” said Chana Boteach, who recently opened the store, Kosher Sex, in Tel Aviv at 25 Montefiore Street.

The store is devoted to enhancing sexual passion within marriage and committed relationships, and if that sounds familiar, it’s because the store’s philosophy is based on the teachings of Chana’s father, the world-famous Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, who published the international best-selling book, Kosher Sex, 20 years ago. Not only does the rabbi know about his daughter’s store, “he definitely gave it his blessing,” and the book is on sale there.

Kosher Sex is a “concept store that offers novelties, expertise, products and education for committed couples to enhance passion in their romantic lives, all in accordance with Jewish thought and values.

The store is also the home of Foreign Denim, a concept store that sells vintage, reworked denim, so those who are leery of walking into a sex shop can also browse for clothes until they are ready to walk over to the sexy side of the store.

“I was a little nervous about how people would react, but we’ve gotten great feedback so far,” said Boteach. “People have been waiting for a place like this, they were craving something that would give them the tools to enhance sensuality and intimacy.”

The store carries many of the same items that would be found in non-kosher sex shop, such as vibrators, sex toys, accessories and lubricants. The difference is the style of the products and the atmosphere in which they are sold.

“Our products are super elegant. The items are curated to offer only the finest, body-safe, elegant novelties to bring couples closer together,” said Boteach. “They’re not dirty and raunchy. . . They’re all environmentally friendly, sustainable and rechargeable.”

Boteach, who has lived in Israel for nine years, studied government, thinking she would get into politics, “But then I got into sexual politics.”

The staff is female but the store is very much open to male customers. “I would love it if men would stop in and buy something for their wives,” said Boteach. She envisions the store as the first step in creating a kind of center where people can take intimate yoga classes, for singles and for couples, and perhaps listen to talks by couples therapists. The store is open six days a week, closing on Fridays at 2 p.m.





To learn more, visit “I want it to become a real community,” she said. “There’s great wisdom in Judaism about sex and relationships, about how they can be meaningful. I want to make people comfortable exploring this part of life.”To learn more, visit here . To read more regarding Kosher sex as a philosophy, click here.

