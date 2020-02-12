New Tik Tok challenge, trip your school friends

The Education Ministry released a statement on Wednesday urging teachers to address the "Jumping Challenge" on the social media platform Tik Tok. The challenge is of three people jumping with the middle person, who isn’t told of this in advance, kicked to ensure he falls flat on his or her back. The jumping is filmed and placed on Tik Tok, making it an odd case of borderline bullying and online shaming meant to be taken lightly as a prank. Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz said he instructed educators to adopt a zero tolerance policy for this and other so-called challenges. Judoka Sagi Muka spoke with Channel 12 news warning teenagers not to mistake accidental falls on a rough floor with the sort of falls a trained athlete experiences on a mat. Tik Tok star Gal Gahali, a teenage web influencer, was also interviewed and asked kids not to emulate such videos. Israel marks National Safe Web Surfing Week from February 9 to Thursday under the theme of thinking ahead. Classes on the Education Ministry’s site include how to use digital tools as part of your civic duties and how to maintain privacy online.