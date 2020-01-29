The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
New director of World ORT Kadima Mada Kfar Silver Youth Village appointed

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
JANUARY 29, 2020 16:31
Lt. Col. (res.) Amos Gopher (photo credit: Courtesy)
Lt. Col. (res.) Amos Gopher
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Lt. Col. (res.) Amos Gopher, former commander of Bahad 8, the IDF’s combat fitness school, has been appointed as director of World ORT’s Kadima Mada Kfar Silver Youth Village near Ashkelon.
Gopher 43, served as a fighter and combat officer in the IDF’s Maglan special unit, as combat fitness officer of ground forces, and was responsible for the most senior command training in the army’s command and staff college. He holds a bachelor's degree in physical education and sports therapy.
Gopher's appointment is another major step of the Kadima Mada World-ORT network in its strategic plan for the youth village, which aims to further support youth in the periphery by emphasizing advanced science education to reduce socio-economic gaps, while providing individualized attention to every student, and increasing investment in upgrading the village and its infrastructure. Since Kfar Silver joined Kadima Mada World ORT, the percentage of those who have passed the matriculation exam (bagrut)  has risen to 72%, which is 3% above the national average, and an overall 43% increase in the past three years.


