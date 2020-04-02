New partnership ensures cancer patients receive life-saving treatment

Severely reducing public transportation services may be critical for protecting public health, but it has also harmed those who rely it on most - both in regular times and especially during the coronavirus outbreak.For cancer patients unable to afford private methods of transportation, limited public services could mean losing access to life-saving treatment, often requiring travel to a hospital far from home. Seeking to ensure that the most vulnerable receive necessary medical treatment, the Inbar and Marius Nacht Family Foundation has partnered with breast cancer emergency relief organization Israel Lemonade Fund to establish a network of national transportation services for cancer patients unable to travel to appointments."The Lemonade Fund is a non-profit that has been helping needy breast cancer patients over the past decade," said Shari Mendes, founder and director of the Israel Lemonade Fund."When public transportation was cut off, we immediately launched an appeal to fund private taxi rides. A donor miraculously appeared and offered to expand the project nationally, for all types of cancer patients."Funding for transportation will be available for patients requiring support across the country, the partners said, with social workers coordinating requests for payment and travel."The foundation is dedicated to identifying distinctive needs during this coronavirus crisis," said Nachman Rosenberg, chief executive of the Inbar & Marius Nacht Family Foundation. "We are privileged to launch this national venture with Lemonade's amazing team."