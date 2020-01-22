New postage stamps to mark Ben Gurion University's 50th anniversary

Ben Gurion University of the Negev's President, Prof. Daniel Chamovitz, presented a new postage stamp to Israel President Reuven Rivlin. The stamp commemorates BGU's 50th anniversary and will officially be launched on February 4, 2020. It features a portrait of Israel's first Prime Minister, David Ben-Gurion, as well as symbols representing the University's fields of expertise, university students, the DNA bridge connecting the Marcus Family Campus to the Advanced Technologies Park.President Chamovitz also informed the President of the University's expansion plans, including doubling the size of the University's main campus.President Chamovitz highlighted the University's fields of excellence. "Over and above BGU's central role in promoting scientific research and development in Israel, the University is spearheading the integration of Israeli society's disparate populations into higher education in the spirit of President Rivlin's flagship program "Israeli Hope"," he said.The University was recently ranked 15th in the Nature Index of Young Universities, which ranks any university 50 years old or younger in the natural sciences, and a total of 133 articles written by BGU researchers were published in 2019.