New public transportation lane aims to ease Jerusalem traffic

Before and after the construction of a new public transportation lane along Jerusalem's Begin Boulevard. (photo credit: JERUSALEM TRANSPORT MASTER TEAM)

The Ministry of Transportation, Jerusalem Municipality and the Jerusalem Transportation Master Plan Team have finalized plans to construct a public transportation lane along Jerusalem's Begin Boulevard.



The new lane aims to reduce traffic along one of the city's key thoroughfares, giving priority to public transportation passengers, and will be constructed along the existing road shoulder. The boulevard will then be widened to include an additional hard shoulder.

The city's Moriah Jerusalem Development Corporation (MJDC) published a tender in recent days for the first phase of the construction project, stretching 2.5 kilometers along Begin Boulevard. Once complete, a total of 18km. of public transportation lanes will be built under the project.In addition to building and paving an additional lane, work will include the addition of traffic control and information signs, lighting and new safety barriers.Initial work will be carried out southbound along Begin Boulevard between Ben-Zion Netanyahu Interchange and Golda Meir Interchange."The Jerusalem Municipality is determined to advance infrastructure for public transportation," said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion."The construction of the public transportation lane along Begin Boulevard will enable faster entry into Jerusalem from the North and later from the South for public transportation passengers... These projects join a series of other projects we are currently promoting throughout the city for the benefit of its residents and visitors. We will continue to advance the city's infrastructure for more efficient, 'greener' and more modern transportation."Once underway, construction work executed by MJDC is expected to take 12 months and cost approximately NIS 30 million. Temporary changes to traffic arrangements will be made along the route during construction.In July, Jerusalem authorities shut one of the primary routes into Jerusalem for an estimated three-year period. Shazar Boulevard, a major road entering Jerusalem from Route 1, is expected to be blocked for all private vehicles from the Chords Bridge to Nordau Junction until 2022.The closure is part of the second stage of The Jerusalem Gateway Project, an ambitious plan to turn the city entrance into one of the country’s leading business hubs.Most traffic entering the city has been redirected to Yitzhak Rabin Boulevard, which was widened ahead of the closure. Public transportation is continuing along Shazar Boulevard as usual, unaffected by the construction work.

