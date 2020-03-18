The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

New unemployment benefit claimants continue to soar

After the Employment Service website crashed due to the high level of traffic, the government body said it had expanded its server capacity to handle increased demand.

By EYTAN HALON  
MARCH 18, 2020 15:02
A woman uses an ATM at a branch of Israel Discount Bank in Tel Aviv, Israel (photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
A woman uses an ATM at a branch of Israel Discount Bank in Tel Aviv, Israel
(photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
A total of 60,000 newly out of work Israelis applied to receive unemployment benefits between Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning alone, bringing the total of new claimants since the beginning of March to approximately 180,000.
Some 84% of all new claimants are employees placed on unpaid leave, the Israeli Employment Service said, resulting primarily from the novel coronavirus outbreak. A further 11% had been laid off, 2% had resigned and 3% cited other reasons. Almost half of new claimants were from the Tel Aviv and central Israel regions.
After the Employment Service website crashed due to the high level of traffic, the government body said it had expanded its server capacity to handle increased demand. Manual registration is also possible in Employment Service bureaus.
The highest number of claimants came from roles requiring no specific experience (17,300), followed by teaching and education (14,500), sales (11,700) and hospitality (7,600).
"We are continuing to improve and expand our technological capabilities, and the website of the Employment Service is now accepting tens of thousands of users successfully," said Employment Service director-general Rami Garor.
"We are aware of the enormous difficulties faced by jobseekers and employers, and we will do everything possible to create solutions for the public during the coronavirus crisis, which is expected to accompany us during the near future."
Facing soaring demand, the Employment Service emphasized that all those who register for benefits by March 26 will be recognized as if they had registered by March 15.
As financial concerns mount for many citizens during the current crisis, a survey published on Wednesday by Israeli customer experience start-up Lightico highlighted the need for an increased range of digital solutions.
Nearly half (49%) of consumers said they were less likely to take a loan from a bank if it required going to a physical branch, while 56% said they were concerned about their ability to pay back loans in the coming months - including mortgage and car payments.
More than six-in-ten (63%) consumers said they were more inclined to try a new digital application or website than before the coronavirus crisis.


Tags israel unemployment israeli unemployment rate unemployment israel unemployment rate israel Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Life in Israel under the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Coronavirus: Fill the communal void while flattening the curve – opinion By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern Everyone’s become an epidemiologist in the coronavirus outbreak By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader China is no role model for coronavirus containment - or anything else By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The battle for the legitimization of the Joint List By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
3 Coronavirus: With only around 300 cases, why is Israel in near-lockdown?
A PASSENGER at Ben-Gurion Airport heads home to quarantine.
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by