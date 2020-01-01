New year, new multi-dimensional combat unit in the IDF

The Israeli military has started moving troops into a new multi-dimensional combat unit which will organically integrate the capabilities of soldiers and officers from various units across the IDF for a deadlier maneuvering force.The troops will come from units in the infantry, combat engineers including troops from the elite Yahalom and Gadsar reconnaissance battalions, paratroopers, artillery, the Oketz canine unit, the Duvdevan commando unit as well as air force (including pilots) and field intelligence. No naval forces will be integrated into the unit at this stage.The new unit, which has yet to be named, is part of the change in the military’s perspective to meet new challenges posed by Israel’s enemies and its purpose will be to improve the lethality of IDF maneuvers in future wars by rapidly destroying more enemy assets as troops advance deep into enemy territory.The unit will be equipped with classified combat technologies, some of which are still being developed which are adapted to the future battlefield, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles for a variety of missions.If in previous wars troops could visualize the enemy in one clear location, today’s enemy is decentralized and much harder to visualize. They have become time sensitive targets which challenge the IDF to strike them immediately after they are detected before they disappear once again.The decision to open the new combat unit was taken by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi as part of the IDF’s new multi-year plan which is centered on the need to make Israel’s military more innovative as well as more deadly and effective in any future military conflicts.The new unit will be commanded by Lt.-Col. G, who previously commanded the elite Duvdevan commando unit but whose promotion in rank was delayed for a year and half after a soldier in the unit was killed when a bullet was discharged by accident by a fellow soldier who had been playing with his gun.Over the course of the next year the new unit will operate as part of Division 98 and will have several large-scale drills before it becomes operational. With no similar model to build off of, the new unit will be a prototype for similar units in the IDF in the future.The IDF’s new multi-year plan, which officially began on Wednesday and dubbed Tnufa, was formed following a critical and comprehensive investigation into the IDF’s strengths and weaknesses which led the military to decide to update the operating concept and build a new one for the next decade.The military has changed it’s formulation of the operational concept of victory of the IDF, which will include new concepts and methods of warfare which have been adapted to the challenges of the urban battlefield saturated with enemy fire.Under the plan, the IDF will also spread capabilities to all the operational-end units (battalions and companies), in order to get all different branches to work together in maneuvering and defense, and to empower troops and commanders in the field. There will also be a digital transformation in the IDF, where all troops will be connected-from the pilot in the sky to the platoon commander on the ground.In today's modern battlefield the ability to share information and maintain continuous communication between different forces is vital for the success of any mission.Despite the fact that Israel’s enemies are not interested in war the IDF has “increased it’s pace of preparations” for confrontation, Kochavi told journalists in October. “On both the northern and southern fronts the situation is tense and fragile and can deteriorate into a confrontation,” he said.