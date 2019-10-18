Nick Cave and the bad seeds announce return to Israel next June

Australian musician Nick Cave performs to a sold-out audience at Nokia Arena in Tel Aviv yesterday. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds kicked off their two-day concert series last night, taking the audience on a musical journey with songs both old and new. Cave, who stood up to pressure from the BDS moveme. (photo credit: ORIT PNINI)

Nick cave and the Bad Seeds, along with Shuki Weiss productions, announced on Friday that they will be preforming in Tel Aviv on July 17th, 2020, as part of a world tour promoting their newest album.





The show will take place in the rebuilt Bloomfield soccer stadium, home of the top clubs Maccabi, Hapoel, and Bney Yehuda Tel Aviv.





The Australian band's last visit to Israel came in 2017, when the group played two concerts in Menorah Hall, enthralling the over 17 thousand fans that came to the shows.





Prior to the band's 2017 visit, frontman Nick Cave voiced his reasoning for wanting to play in Israel, and his reasoning for opposing the BDS in a response to a fan question on his website, TheRedHandFiles.com.





“I do not support the current government in Israel, yet do not accept that my decision to play in the country is any kind of tacit support for that government’s policies,” Cave wrote. “Nor do I condone the atrocities that you have described; nor am I ignorant of them. I am aware of the injustices suffered by the Palestinian population, and wish, with all people of good conscience, that their suffering is ended via a comprehensive and just solution, one that involves enormous political will on both sides of the equation.”





Ticket sales are set to begin on Tuesday, October 22 and will cost 284 NIS and upwards, depending on the ticket,





Tickets will be available here or by calling *9066.

