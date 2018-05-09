May 09 2018
|
Iyar, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Bodies of nine IDF soldiers held in Gaza, army researcher says

Arieli said that during IDF operations in Gaza, recovering the bodies "was not a top priority, and it was difficult for us to investigate."

By
May 9, 2018 17:22
1 minute read.
An Israeli soldier sits by a grave on Mount Herzl during Remembrance Day on April 18th, 2018.

An Israeli soldier sits by a grave on Mount Herzl during Remembrance Day on April 18th, 2018.. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The bodies of nine IDF soldiers have been held in the Gaza Strip since the War of Independence, a senior IDF official told Radio 101.5 on Wednesday.

Lt. Col. Neri Arieli, a researcher in the Missing Persons Division of the IDF, said Hamas is aware of the locations of some of the bodies, but refrained from suggesting they were being held as bargaining chips in potential negotiations with Israel.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


On Sunday, the division announced it had located the remains of Pvt. Liebke Schaeffer after an intensive search.

"Let's divide it into two," Arieli said. "One - there are bodies where the authorities in Gaza know where they are buried, and there are bodies that [laypeople] in Gaza know where they are."

Arieli refused to answer whether the army has made an appeal to Hamas to return the bodies, saying only, "We currently have nine soldiers in Gaza."

He said that during IDF operations in Gaza, recovering the bodies "was not a top priority, and it was difficult for us to investigate."

"There is a group of our soldiers that Hamas has information about and there is a group that we think we can find evidence about in Gaza," he concluded.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


Related Content

Conductor Anita Kamien
May 9, 2018
Grapevine: Remembering 1967

By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut