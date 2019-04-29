Not enough room at opening of Knesset for the diplomatic corps?

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

For the first time that the staff of the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs can remember, a limit has been placed on the number of ambassadors who can attend the opening session of the new Knesset, the Jerusalem Post has learned.



The reason is lack of space.

When first informed of this, the Foreign Ministry protested, saying that it was important for ambassadors to attend and report back to their countries. However according to a source within the Ministry, the response was that for security reasons, a number of seats have been removed from the chamber in addition to which it is customary to invite all former MKs, and the number continues to grow, meaning that fewer seats are available for other people.The Ministry suggested a compromise solution whereby only the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and the heads of regional diplomatic associations be invited so as to avoid any insult to any ambassador who does not fit into these two categories.But this suggestion was rejected and an email was sent out from the Knesset to all ambassadors with the explanation that they would receive invitations on a first come, first served basis providing that they registered in advance.The Ministry was told by one ambassador who registere3d almost immediately, that he had been placed on a waiting list, and another ambassador who sent his driver to pick up an official invitation will not be able to attend because the driver was told that the ambassador had not registered.As far as the Ministry is aware, seats have been allocated for not more than 50 ambassadors, and several senior officials of the Ministry who were issued invitations in the past, have been struck off the list.

