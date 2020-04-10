The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Nurse who worked with newborns tests positive for COVID-19 at Hadassah

Immediately after the discovery, tests were performed for the babies with which the nurse has come in contact with and all have tested negative so far.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
APRIL 10, 2020 00:26
Nurses take care of newborn babies at a nursery in Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Nurses take care of newborn babies at a nursery in Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
A nurse who worked two shifts with newborns in the Hadassah Hospital maternity ward on Mount Scopus has tested positive on her second test for COVID-19.
Immediately after the discovery, tests were performed for the babies with which the nurse came into contact. All have tested negative so far.
The nurse was first tested in late March and was found negative for the virus. A second test performed on April 6, however, was found to be positive when the results came in on Thursday evening. An epidemiological investigation has not revealed a clear source for the infection.
Everyone who came in contact with the nurse during the two shifts has been notified and the relevant mothers and infants have entered quarantine.
"This event is indicative of the importance of conducting regular screening tests," stressed Hadassah CEO Prof. Zev Rotstein. "In addition, it shows the of the importance of adhering to the anti-infection guidelines published by the Health Ministry and our pledge to uphold them, which was signed by every Hadassah staff member."
A spokesperson for Hadassah management urged the new mothers to remain calm if they are asked to undergo a test for coronavirus, especially for those who have felt unwell in recent days. The team also encouraged the new mothers to stay with their newborn infants at all times in the coming days, as they go through quarantine together.
Hadassah's management issued an apology to the families of the new mothers after announcing that "for the safety and wellbeing of the mothers and newborns, no visits will be allowed at the Hadassah maternity ward during this time.


