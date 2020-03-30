Nursing homes emerge as new forefront in fight on coronavirus

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are emerging as a new forefront in the fight against coronavirus in Israel, as the number of infected people in such institutions multiplies and their representatives denounce a situation of severe emergency.

According to Channel 13, so far people have been diagnosed with the virus in two facilities in Jerusalem, as well as in Tel Aviv, Bnei Berak and Beer Sheva, one in Gedera and one in Rishon Letzion. According to the report, most cases have happened after one of the residents came back to the institution after being hospitalized and not tested for the virus. Only in the past week, four residents of nursing homes or assisted facilities have succumbed to the disease.

According to the Welfare Ministry, there are 148 nursing homes and 93 assisted living facilities in Israel. The most recent data by the Central Bureau of Statistics show that there are about 1,100,000 people over the age of 65, but about 97% live in private households.

As explained to the Jerusalem Post by Professor Sharon Shiovitz-Ezra from the Social Work School at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, this means that as in many other Western world countries, also in Israel most people move to institutions – especially nursing homes - only when they are too sick or fragile to be left at home. For this reason, the academic explained that the population is even more exposed to the risks of serious consequences from contracting the disease.

“The numbers of the crisis that we are currently seen are dramatic. There is a need for a better organization and for a higher level of attention,” she said, also highlighting how in facilities where the residents might need help to get dressed or washed, the possibility of keeping the recommended distance is dramatically reduced and the staff is constantly at risk of infecting or being infected.

“The Health Ministry needs to take reasonability. This population needs to be the focus of its activities,” she added.

The danger presented by structures with a large number of people who belong to the group at higher risk (elderly with pre-existing conditions) began to be evident when, earlier this month, several residents and members of staff of Migdal Nofim in Jerusalem were diagnosed with the virus after a social worker tested positive. Since then, the toll has reached 3 deaths and 20 infected, according to a Channel 12 report.

After repeated requests, the Health Ministry accepted to arrange to test all the residents who are still quarantined in their apartments, as well as the staff assisting them. On Sunday night, the Ministry informed that of 166 tests, 144 of residents and caretakers came out negative, one still needed the final result, nine others performed on members of the staff were also negative, while 24 nurses were still waiting for the results.

On Monday, Nofim director Rafi Pollack took part in the meeting of the Knesset Coronavirus Committee and described a critical situation, with the facility understaffed and a dramatic lack of equipment.

On the day before, relatives of the residents of the nursing home Mishan in Beer Sheva staged a protest in front of the building demanding their loved ones to be tested, after on Friday one of the facility residents died of coronavirus and 11 out of the 17 people from the facility who were tested came out positive, including six residents, five of whom are hospitalized in critical conditions.

"They want to turn us in Jerusalem number 2,” Morris Maman, whose mother lives in Mishan, told Walla. “Nobody is telling as anything. The situation is not clear. There are more sick people and no one gives us answers.”

"They are deciding who will live and who will die. They should test everyone, not just some,” Meli Avioz, whose mother also lives in the nursing home, added.

Speaking to Jerusalem Post’s Hebrew sister publication Maariv, Roney Ozeri, chairman of the Association of nursing homes and assisted living in Israel, which represents more than 200 facilities with 25,000 residents, also attacked the Health Ministry, accusing it to producing “guidelines on guidelines” instead of solutions and requesting to provide protective equipment to nursing homes staff, after on Sunday the ministry instructed the personnel to wear surgical masks without procuring them.

The questions of testing and of lack of equipment were among the issues discussed in the meeting of the Knesset committee that saw of the participation of Dr. Iris Lakser, the director of the Geriatric Division at the Health Ministry.

The chairman of the committee Yesh Atid MK Ofer Shelach said in a statement after the end of the meeting that there were “no satisfying explanations” about too many problems.

“The committee has demanded that the Health Ministry immediately addresses these issues. A dedicated, inclusive and competent team should be appointed to coordinate care for the elderly population. Nursing students should be recruited to supplement the manpower and a different and broader testing policy should be instituted amongst people of this age,” he added. “Caring for this the population is what will determine whether we be successful in the struggle against coronavirus or God forbid we will fail in it. "