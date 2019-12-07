The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Ofer Shelah: Netanyahu wanted another election from the first day

Shelah has previously been outspoken on Netanyahu's political conduct.

By TAMAR BEERI  
DECEMBER 7, 2019 12:57
MK Ofer Shelah speaks at a Saturday event in Beersheba. (photo credit: BEERSHEBA MUNICIPALITY)
MK Ofer Shelah speaks at a Saturday event in Beersheba.
(photo credit: BEERSHEBA MUNICIPALITY)
Blue and White MK Ofer Shelah spoke at a Saturday morning event, telling the audience that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "was solely focused on another election" from day one.
He explained that "the Likud's negotiation team did not budge from its three demands: Netanyahu goes first in the rotation, a 55-member immunity block and no changes to the things that are important to us, primarily protection of the rule of law and religious and state affairs."
Shelah accused the Likud party of not taking part in negotiations, but rather "a game of time and placing blame."
He further called out against Netanyahu's various recent declarations, including the annexation of the Jordan Valley, which he said cannot happen because of Jordan's opposition.
"There will be no defense pact with the United States because it is a bad think that every professional system opposes," Shelah added.
He concluded that Netanyahu is the first prime minister to use "such cheapness for political and security reasons for his own political needs."
Shelah has previously been outspoken on Netanyahu's political conduct. In early November, he said that Netanyahu "wants direct elections to buy [himself] a few more months of immunity."
"Everything else is lies and deception."


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Likud Blue and White Ofer Shelah
