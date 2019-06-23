Ohana: I do not come to legal establishment with a tank, but in friendship

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Acting Justice Minister Amir Ohana tried somewhat to offer an olive branch to the legal establishment saying, "I do not come to you with a bulldozer and a tank, but with open hands, an open soul and to take part in building with you."



Ohana was speaking at the opening ceremony of his term with Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit and State Attorney Shai Nitzan at the Justice Ministry in Jerusalem.

Having given an explosive interview with Channel 12 which led to attacks on him for appearing to say he would disobey certain court decisions and making other controversial statements, he appeared to try to take a more humble tone on Sunday.The acting justice minister still stuck to his guns that he believes the Supreme Court's jurisdiction to decide major policy issues in dispute within Israeli society should be limited, but he affirmed that he would follow court decisions and presented his goals as fulfilling past concerns of former Supreme Court justices about issuing rulings which could politicize the court.Nitzan warmly welcomed Ohana, but with some back-handed swipes.After Ohana had said in the prior interview that there might be prosecutors trying to falsely frame him for a crime, having not liked his political views, Nitzan said on Sunday that he was sure that after the justice minister spent some more time in the ministry, some of his views would evolve and he would drop those controversial concerns.Ohana, for his part, did not directly refer to his prior statement, but said that he was very impressed by all of the ministry lawyers he has recently met with since starting his job.Mandelblit did not try to take any shots at Ohana, but he did list the many units the ministry has which fight for equality for a variety of minorities, presenting all ministry workers as seeking only the public good - in contrast to Ohana having implied in his interview that some ministry officials were politicized.Both Mandleblit and Nitzan celebrated Ohana's status as the first gay minister in Israel and accentuated that it was not a coincidence that this happened with the justice ministry, which they said was always at the forefront of the fight for equality.While this was not an attack on Ohana, there was again an implication that he should be careful in the future to help the ministry protect all minority rights (including Arabs), just as the ministry has advanced LGBT rights.

