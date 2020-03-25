The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Ohana approves NIS 3m. in funds to help hospitals deal with coronavirus

"This is an important step out of series of moves that we are taking in the Justice Ministry to assist medical staff as the country, and the world deal with the crisis caused by the coronavirus."

By CELIA JEAN  
MARCH 25, 2020 13:03
FILE PHOTO: Nurse Jeff Gates processes a patient sample at a drive-through testing clinic for coronavirus, flu and RSV, currently by appointment for employees at UW Medical Center Northwest in Seattle, Washington, U.S. March 9, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/LINDSEY WASSON)
FILE PHOTO: Nurse Jeff Gates processes a patient sample at a drive-through testing clinic for coronavirus, flu and RSV, currently by appointment for employees at UW Medical Center Northwest in Seattle, Washington, U.S. March 9, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/LINDSEY WASSON)
A commission to allocate up to NIS 3 million to hospitals for the use of protection against the coronavirus and necessary equipment  was approved Tuesday evening by acting-Justice Minister Amir Ohana. 
Ohana approved an amendment to the procedures of the Committee for Distributing Funds, whose distribution of funds had been halted. The funds are distributed according to provisions of the Law on Class Actions. The amendment will give the committee the green light to allocate funds for entities that it decides needs them on an emergent basis as the country struggles with the coronavirus crisis.
  
"This is an important step out of a series of moves that we are taking in the Justice Ministry to assist medical staff as the country, and the world, deal with the crisis caused by the coronavirus," said Ohana. 
The committee discussed the available budget, and rated the needs of each hospital based on a list produced by the Health Ministry.
The decision was made based off of the size of the hospital and the scope of the services provided to the population nationwide.
The committee may deem any amount it sees fit, so long as it doesn't exceed NIS three million. 
Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this article. 


