Ohana approves NIS 3m. in funds to help hospitals deal with coronavirus

A commission to allocate up to NIS 3 million to hospitals for the use of protection against the coronavirus and necessary equipment was approved Tuesday evening by acting-Justice Minister Amir Ohana.
Ohana approved an amendment to the procedures of the Committee for Distributing Funds, whose distribution of funds had been halted. The funds are distributed according to provisions of the Law on Class Actions. The amendment will give the committee the green light to allocate funds for entities that it decides needs them on an emergent basis as the country struggles with the coronavirus crisis.
"This is an important step out of a series of moves that we are taking in the Justice Ministry to assist medical staff as the country, and the world, deal with the crisis caused by the coronavirus," said Ohana.
The committee discussed the available budget, and rated the needs of each hospital based on a list produced by the Health Ministry. The decision was made based off of the size of the hospital and the scope of the services provided to the population nationwide. The committee may deem any amount it sees fit, so long as it doesn't exceed NIS three million. Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this article.