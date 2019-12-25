Ohana preemptively strikes Court for questioning Netanyahu's eligibility

Acting Justice Minister Amir Ohana launched a preemptive strike on the High Court of Justice on Wednesday at the Maariv conference for even daring to hold hearings on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is eligible to form a new government in light of the bribery indictment against him.The High Court has set a hearing for oral arguments on the issue for Tuesday, following a petition filed by around 70 hi-tech officials. "Who decides who will lead Israel?" Ohana asked. "The jurists sitting on Saladin Street [where the attorney-general sits] and the High Court? [Or the voters?]"He continued asking rhetorically, "how can the High Court even hold a hearing about a Basic Law like this? I don't know what they will decide, but that is not the question – the question is jurisdiction."Ohana claimed that until Netanyahu is convicted and all appeals are exhausted, the Basic Laws maintain that he can remain in office without judicial interference.According to Ohana's claim, which is supported by some top jurists, this would mean that the High Court cannot force out Netanyahu at this stage when he has only been indicted, but is likely years away from a verdict.In contrast, other top jurists say that the Basic Law on the issue only sets a "ceiling" by which the prime minister is automatically dismissed. However, they claim that there is also a "floor" where the High Court could fire him for a serious indictment, like bribery, just as it has fired many other ministers upon indictment.The basis of firing these ministers has been that once indicted, they cannot maintain public faith in their actions as legal, ethical and free from conflicts of interest.Ohana appeared to counter these claims, noting that Netanyahu received more votes in the two rounds of 2019 elections than he did in 2015 – and this despite that most voters knew he would be indicted.The state prosecution announced Netanyahu would likely be indicted on February 28, before the first two elections, but he was not finally indicted until November 21, after both elections.