Ohana's candidate for new state attorney appointment drops out

Orli Ben Ari-Ginzberg made the decision following the High Court of Justice's decision on Wednesday freezing her appointment minutes before she was due to be sworn in.

The rapid decision came hours after the Movement for the Quality of Government in Israel filed a petition Wednesday morning with the High Court to block Ohana from appointing a candidate who Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit had opposed.

Intensifying the drama, the NGO announced the petition at 8:32 a.m. while the new acting state attorney designate Ben Ari had been set to be sworn in at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

The High Court's decision was publicized minutes before the ceremony was due to start, leading Ohana to take the stage noting that Ben Ari, who has been the deputy central district attorney, would not be speaking, but vowing “we will fight for” her to take office and that “you will all still hear from her” at a later date.

Ohana also cited a range of top legal officials who had praised Ben Ari.

In one of the most awkward state ceremonies in recent memory resembling more of a divorce proceeding between officials who cannot stand each other, but must share the same stage, Mandelblit took the stage right after Ohana.

Mandelblit reiterated that he “has no intention of compromising how we operate” and that he had opposed Ohana’s candidate in order to keep the state prosecution “independent and apolitical.”

He added that he had tried to negotiate a compromise with Ohana, but that “unfortunately this did not help,” but that his disagreement with Ohana was “not personal.”

Although Ben Ari was blocked from taking office, the ceremony did serve as Nitzan’s official retirement send-off.

Nitzan made a characteristic robust defense of his tenure whether in terms of defending the state’s security policies in the courts, fighting public corruption on both the Left and the Right or increasing diversity of Haredim, Ethiopians and Arabs in the state prosecution.

All of the sides now have 10 days to file legal briefs to the High Court on the issue.

In a dizzying Tuesday, Ohana had announced the appointment Tuesday morning, Mandelblit publicly vetoed the appointment Tuesday afternoon and Ohana had announced by Tuesday night that he would ignore the veto and had scheduled an inaugeration ceremony for Wednesday morning.

Earlier Tuesday, Mandelblit explained his opposition by essentially categorizing Ben Ari (who has the same last name as the higher ranked Liat Ben Ari prosecuting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu) as a well-respected veteran, but who is still only a second to third level official who would not normally be considered for the top spot.

He said that normally the top spot is filled by one of a few deputy state attorneys or one of the six district attorneys.

The attorney-general added that Ben Ari had even competed to become a district attorney three times, and failed to be selected each time.

There is speculation that Ohana picked her specifically due to this rejection, believing that she is angry with the top state prosecution echelon from being passed over for promotion and would be more open to his entreaties on various issues.

In the meantime, Mandelblit said that Ohana should endorse his pick of Deputy State Attorney Shlomo Lemberger, viewed as Nitzan's top deputy and the current number two prosecutor nation-wide.

In addition, the Representative for Public Service Appointments Daniel Hershkovitz has also told Ohana he cannot support a replacement for Nitzan unless Mandelblit is on-board.

Since December 15 when Nitzan's term officially ended, there has been uncertainty about his replacement.

In a standard situation where the Knesset is in session and there is a permanent government, the attorney-general and Ohana would usually agree on a candidate picked by a highly structured legal committee designed to prevent politicization of the process.

Yet, since the government is still a transitional one there can be no selection committee and no permanent replacement, only a temporary one.

One possible major consequence of the delay in appointing a replacement for Nitzan is that final decisions about Shas party leader Aryeh Deri's case, UTJ party leader Yaakov Litzman's case, Case 3000 the Submarine Affair and other major cases could be delayed.