The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ohana's candidate for new state attorney appointment drops out

High Court had frozen process due to A-G opposition

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
DECEMBER 21, 2019 18:37
Justice Minister Amir Ohana with Attorney Orli Ben-Ari, his choice to replace State Attorney Shai Nitzan (photo credit: JUSTICE MINISTRY)
Justice Minister Amir Ohana with Attorney Orli Ben-Ari, his choice to replace State Attorney Shai Nitzan
(photo credit: JUSTICE MINISTRY)
Late Friday, Acting Justice Minister Amir Ohana's candidate to replace State Attorney Shai Nitzan voluntarily took herself out of the running.
Orli Ben Ari-Ginzberg made the decision following the High Court of Justice's decision on Wednesday freezing her appointment minutes before she was due to be sworn in.
The rapid decision came hours after the Movement for the Quality of Government in Israel filed a petition Wednesday morning with the High Court to block Ohana from appointing a candidate who Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit had opposed.
Intensifying the drama, the NGO announced the petition at 8:32 a.m. while the new acting state attorney designate Ben Ari had been set to be sworn in at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
The High Court's decision was publicized minutes before the ceremony was due to start, leading Ohana to take the stage noting that Ben Ari, who has been the deputy central district attorney, would not be speaking, but vowing “we will fight for” her to take office and that “you will all still hear from her” at a later date.
Ohana also cited a range of top legal officials who had praised Ben Ari.
In one of the most awkward state ceremonies in recent memory resembling more of a divorce proceeding between officials who cannot stand each other, but must share the same stage, Mandelblit took the stage right after Ohana.
Mandelblit reiterated that he “has no intention of compromising how we operate” and that he had opposed Ohana’s candidate in order to keep the state prosecution “independent and apolitical.” 
He added that he had tried to negotiate a compromise with Ohana, but that “unfortunately this did not help,” but that his disagreement with Ohana was “not personal.”
Although Ben Ari was blocked from taking office, the ceremony did serve as Nitzan’s official retirement send-off.
Nitzan made a characteristic robust defense of his tenure whether in terms of defending the state’s security policies in the courts, fighting public corruption on both the Left and the Right or increasing diversity of Haredim, Ethiopians and Arabs in the state prosecution.
All of the sides now have 10 days to file legal briefs to the High Court on the issue.  
In a dizzying Tuesday, Ohana had announced the appointment Tuesday morning, Mandelblit publicly vetoed the appointment Tuesday afternoon and Ohana had announced by Tuesday night that he would ignore the veto and had scheduled an inaugeration ceremony for Wednesday morning.
Earlier Tuesday, Mandelblit explained his opposition by essentially categorizing Ben Ari (who has the same last name as the higher ranked Liat Ben Ari prosecuting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu) as a well-respected veteran, but who is still only a second to third level official who would not normally be considered for the top spot.
He said that normally the top spot is filled by one of a few deputy state attorneys or one of the six district attorneys.
The attorney-general added that Ben Ari had even competed to become a district attorney three times, and failed to be selected each time.
There is speculation that Ohana picked her specifically due to this rejection, believing that she is angry with the top state prosecution echelon from being passed over for promotion and would be more open to his entreaties on various issues.
In the meantime, Mandelblit said that Ohana should endorse his pick of Deputy State Attorney Shlomo Lemberger, viewed as Nitzan's top deputy and the current number two prosecutor nation-wide.
In addition, the Representative for Public Service Appointments Daniel Hershkovitz has also told Ohana he cannot support a replacement for Nitzan unless Mandelblit is on-board. 
Since December 15 when Nitzan's term officially ended, there has been uncertainty about his replacement. 
In a standard situation where the Knesset is in session and there is a permanent government, the attorney-general and Ohana would usually agree on a candidate picked by a highly structured legal committee designed to prevent politicization of the process.
Yet, since the government is still a transitional one there can be no selection committee and no permanent replacement, only a temporary one.
One possible major consequence of the delay in appointing a replacement for Nitzan is that final decisions about Shas party leader Aryeh Deri's case, UTJ party leader Yaakov Litzman's case, Case 3000 the Submarine Affair and other major cases could be delayed. 


Tags shai nitzan Avichai Mandelblit Amir Ohana Mandelbilt
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't like Ehud Olmert? You should still read what he has to say By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Bennett defense doctrine By YAAKOV KATZ
It’s hard to know how to define the 2010s, but OMG it's #2020 By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Solution for female urine incontinence By HILLEL FULD
Ruthie Blum Impeaching the United States electorate By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by