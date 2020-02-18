On Valentine’s Day: Skip the flowers and chocolate – and go for the wine!

A note to my husband: this Valentine’s Day, what I’d really like is a good bottle of wine. Keeping to the Valentine’s Day theme, quite a few wineries in Israel are marketing Rosé wines as perfect for Valentine’s Day. Yes, I know it’s a Christian holiday, and we have Tu Be’av in the summer, but it comes in a month with no holidays and it’s always good to have something to celebrate!One of the nice things about Rosé is that it is usually relatively inexpensive because it is not aged in barrels. In other words, your partner won’t know if you’re really a cheapskate at heart. Although Rosé has the reputation of a “pink wine” that should be drunk around the pool during the summer, it goes well with fish and chicken dishes and can really be drunk all year. As the popularity of Rosé around the world has soared, more Israeli wineries are making Rosés. I tried an excellent Rosé from the Jezreel Winery, one of my favorite Israeli boutique wineries. The 2019 Rosé has just been released and it’s a blend of Syrah and Carignan grapes with 10% Sauvignon Blanc. It is relatively low alcohol at 12.5 percent. At 65 shekels ($19) it’s a steal, and I’m going to stock up!The Carmel Winery has a new version of its entry-level low-alcohol Buzz series (what a great name for a fun, bubbly wine) with a pomegranate flavor. This is by no means a serious wine, but it’s nice as either an aperitif or a dessert. It costs just 25 shekels ($7), so you can afford to buy all your valentines a bottle (or two or three).Barkan Wineries has two offerings for Valentine’s Day: a dry Rosé (30 shekels) with a lovely pink color and a nice aroma. If you want to go a little more upscale, go for the Eitan Assemblage from 2016, a blend of Merlot, Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot. It was aged in oak barrels for 12 months and is well worth the 60 shekels.For those who want to add a little European taste to their Valentine’s Day, I recommend the Champagne Drappier Brut Rosé, which is imported by Zur. It is a traditional French champagne with long-lasting bubbles and is made of Pinot Noir grapes. It sells for 150-200 shekels at stores in Israel (with the prices a bit higher abroad).Zur also imports a series of wines from Elvi, the only kosher winery in Spain. I highly recommend the Elvi Clos Mesorah and if you want a pink wine for Valentine’s Day, there is Elvi Vina Encina Rosado.