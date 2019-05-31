On the verge of a deal, Netanyahu suggests Gabbay record him

Netanyahu and Gabbay.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM,REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Labor leader Avi Gabbay were on the verge of forging a working coalition, Mako reported on Friday
, when Gabbay expressed concern that Netanyahu might walk-back on their agreement in favor of a deal with Yisrael Beytenu.
“So record me,” Netanyahu suggested.
The scene that followed was Gabbay holding his phone in front of Netanyahu and hitting the record button before Netanyahu dismissed any future coalition with Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman.
The agreement, Mako reported, included the position of Finance Minister for Gabay,
the Minister of Social Services for Itzik Shmuli and a special ministry which would include culture and oversight of secular pre-army programs of education for Shelly Yachimovich.
The deal eventually broke apart, leading the nation into a do-over election in September.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>