On the verge of a deal, Netanyahu suggests Gabbay record him

Israel might have had a coalition on Wednesday, and then things went wrong.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
May 31, 2019 21:18
Netanyahu Gabbay

Netanyahu and Gabbay. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM,REUTERS)

 
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Labor leader Avi Gabbay were on the verge of forging a working coalition, Mako reported on Friday, when Gabbay expressed concern that Netanyahu might walk-back on their agreement in favor of a deal with Yisrael Beytenu. 
“So record me,” Netanyahu suggested. 
 
The scene that followed was Gabbay holding his phone in front of Netanyahu and hitting the record button before Netanyahu dismissed any future coalition with Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman. 
 
The agreement, Mako reported, included the position of Finance Minister for Gabay, the Minister of Social Services for Itzik Shmuli and a special ministry which would include culture and oversight of secular pre-army programs of education for Shelly Yachimovich. 
 
The deal eventually broke apart, leading the nation into a do-over election in September. 

