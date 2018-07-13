One killed in tunnel collapse in Israel's north

Police tape..
One person was killed when a tunnel collapsed trapping 11 people at a work site near Beit She'an, near the Jordan River Valley, on Friday. Eight have already been rescued and the site's emergency rescue team is working together with firefighters to rescue the rest of the trapped people. Israel police officers are also assisting in the rescue operation.
The collapse, according to initial reports, occurred when a crane fell during pumping and drainage work. The incident occurred at a power plant near Kibbutz Reshafim, which sits just south of Beit She'an.One person was killed and 11 were trapped when a tunnel near Beit She'an, near the Jordan River Valley, collapsed on Friday. Three remain inside the tunnel, according to police
The police have also opened an investigation into the circumstances of the accident in cooperation with the Labor and Welfare Ministry.This is a developing story.