One million shekels seized after money-laundering investigation, four arrests

Police seized over one million shekels during the raid in Maghar, Israel.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Four residents of the Druze-majority village of Maghar, in northern Israel, were arrested on Monday on suspicion of money laundering and running an illegal currency exchange with registration.
According to a police report, the suspects, in their 30s and 50s, committed offenses under the Prohibition on Money Laundering Law in amounts totaling millions of shekels.
In the early hours of Monday morning, following the end of a covert investigation, police officers, along with representatives of the Northern District Attorney's Office, the Income Tax Authority, Environmental Protection agents, the Planning and Building Committee, and the Ministry of Labor, raided the homes and businesses of the suspects with search and arrest warrants signed by the court.
During the search, checks and cash were seized in excess of one million shekels and a number of luxury vehicles were taken, including a vehicle that was suspected of involvement in a shooting incident. Also taken were ammunition casings, bullets and incriminating documents.
One of the suspects was released to house arrest and the other three were brought before the magistrate's court in Tiberias and are to be held until next week.
