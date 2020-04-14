The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Opposition to Palestinian state harms sovereignty, settler leader says

At issue is whether the government that will be formed could support US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, to which Netanyahu has already pledged allegiance.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
APRIL 14, 2020 09:51
YESHA Council’s chief foreign envoy Oded Revivi (photo credit: COURTESY YESHA COUNCIL)
YESHA Council’s chief foreign envoy Oded Revivi
(photo credit: COURTESY YESHA COUNCIL)
 Right-wing opponents of a Palestinian state are harming Israel’s chances of applying sovereignty to the settlements in Judea and Samaria, Efrat Council head Oded Revivi told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.
Revivi spoke out as three major settler leaders were in the midst of a public campaign to sway Derech Eretz parliamentarians Zvi Hauser and Yoav Hendel to help Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu form a right-wing government.
If Netanyahu had their support, he could form a 61-member right-wing government. There would then be no need for Netanyahu to form a unity government with Blue and White Party head Benny Gantz. 
At issue is whether the government that will be formed could support US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, to which Netanyahu has already pledged allegiance. The plan, which was unveiled in January, allows Israel to apply sovereignty to 30% of the West Bank. This would include all the settlements, as well as the Jordan Valley and the Northern Dead Sea regions of hte West Bank.
But to do so, Israel must also accept a demilitarized Palestinian state on the remainder of the West Bank. For the last decade Netanyahu has said he would support a demilitarized Palestinian state. 
It’s a step that the Yamina party, led by Defense Minister Naftali Bennett has opposed. Many settler leaders have also opposed it, including Yesha Council head and Jordan Valley Regional Council head David Elhayani, who has led the lobby efforts to sway Hauser and Hendel to join a right-wing government. 
A right-wing government would be unlikely to approve all parts of the Trump peace plan, while its presumed that a unity government with Blue and White Party head Benny Gantz would be more likely to do so.
“There are a few people in the right, who think they can promote sovereignty without accepting all the parts of the Trump deal,” said Revivi, who is the Yesha’s foreign envoy.  He was among a small delegation of settler leaders who were in Washington when the Trump plan was published. 
“Trump is not going to allow one thing happening [sovereignty] without the other thing happening [a Palestinian state],” Revivi said.
He explained that he believed Israel could the Trump peace plan in full, including the part regarding a demilitarized Palestinian state, because the Palestinian refusal to do so, would prevent that state from coming to fruition.
“Everyone understood that we are not necessarily going to reach a stage of a Palestinian state. But the Americans wanted to hear a yes, without saying a no. And some people in the right can't say yes, without saying no, which put the whole Trump deal from day one in some kind of a bind regarding the right-wing,” Revivi said.  
Based on his understanding, the Revivi said, the US believes that if Netanyahu fails to form a government and Israel goes to a fourth election, then it would be impossible to push ahead with sovereignty prior to the US elections in November. 
The Trump administration is “not saying what type of government there should be. They are not getting involved in internal Israeli politics,” Revivi said.
However,  he said, he understand that the US was “interested in a unity government” because it did not want right-wing members of the Knesset to have a veto over parts of the plan.
Netanyahu is under pressure from the right-wing to annex all the West Bank settlements separate from the Trump peace plan. The Trump administration has said that Israel can annex 30% of the West Bank only once a joint US-Israeli mapping process has been completed.  
Revivi said that Netanyahu can only move forward on sovereignty if the US gives him the green-light.
“I don't believe there is an Israeli Prime Minister that can go through with sovereignty without the US administration agreeing to it,” Revivi said. If sovereignty moves forward Israel would need US backing in the international arena, particularly at the UN Security Council where the the US has veto power, he explained.
It’s important for Israel to remember that what is at stake here “is not just what we want to achieve,” Revivi said. “We have to understand that there are other players on the board.”


Tags Settlements West Bank Annexation Deal of the century
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We must save Jewish newspapers from shutting down By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Aside from corona and politics By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emanuele Giaufret European Union to spearhead int’l response to the coronavirus pandemic By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
Eric Mandel Nixon goes to China, Trump spends trillions to save America By ERIC R. MANDEL
MANFRED GERSTENFELD How can we teach antisemitism more efficiently? By MANFRED GERSTENFELD

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Likud, Blue and White resume talks with deadline Monday night
President Rivlin meets with Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz about forming an emergency unity government due to coronavirus
3 BDS founder: If Israel develops coronavirus vaccine you can take it
Omar Barghouti, founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of BDS
4 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
5 The Israeli who never gets off at Ben-Gurion Airport
Mishel Zrian
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by