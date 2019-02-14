Oren Hazan - will he secure five seats in the next Knesset?

MK Oren Hazan hoists a trophy after winning the Knesset's backgammon tournament on January 30, 2018..
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
MK Oren Hazan, who made waves in the 20th Knesset and is known to be a former pimp and drug dealer, will likely run for Knesset under his own ticket, according to a report by Channel 12.
Hazan failed to secure a realistic position on the Likud list, making his chances of making it to Knesset low.
In a recent Tweet, Hazan complained that the Likud elections were hijacked.
"Every child with a computer could have changed the results," Hazan wrote. "Would you stay in a party in which the election results are systematically forged?"
The Channel 13 report said Hazan has information that he will secure five seats in the parliament should he run as the leader of his own party.
