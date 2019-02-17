Oshrat Kotler being called in for disciplinary hearing after anti-IDF statement

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Oshrat Kotler, the Channel 13 news anchor who referred to the IDF soldiers suspected of beating Palestinian detainees as "human animals" on Saturday night, is being summoned to an official disciplinary hearing with Channel 13 executives.



The office of the Second Authority for Television and Radio has received more than 2,000 complaints against Kotler since the Statement was released on television Saturday, they said.

"When you send your children to the army, they are kids, you send them to the territories and they come back as human animals, and this is the result of the occupation," Kotler said Saturday night.After she made her statements, many viewers responded with angry comments.Even Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded, saying he is “proud of the IDF soldiers and loves them very much. Oshrat Kotler's words deserve every condemnation."Later, the parents of the soldiers who are accused of beating the Palestinians also pushed back at Kotler’s statements."Kotler did not ask who these soldiers were, what they went through in order to enlist, what a terrible difficulty they experienced, yet chose to call them these terrible words,” one parent said.The parents said that these boys were together in premilitary preparatory courses, excelled in their service in the most complicated situations, just to provide security to the citizens of Israel.The event for which they were arrested for has only just begun to surface. And there are many questions about why these young men were given this specific task - one that was so psychologically trying as transporting terrorists involved in the murder of their colleagues.This is not the first time Kotler made a controversial statement on her show.

