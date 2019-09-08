Otzma threatens on Arabic radio to kick Joint List MKs out of Israel

Otzma Yehudit threatened Joint List MKs that they would be thrown out of Israel and not be allowed back in the Knesset, in a campaign ad played on Makan, Kan’s public Arabic radio station on Sunday.



“Ayman Odeh, Ahmad Tibi, Heba Yazbak and everyone who thinks this is Palestine,” the advertisement states in Arabic, “this is the State of Israel, the state of the Jewish People.”

The ad warned that MKs “who think it’s Palestine here” and “support the murder of Jews” and “are in favor of murdering soldiers” cannot be in Israel.“Over all these years, the High Court gave you approval, but Otzma Yehudit promises: This is your last term in the Knesset,” the ad said.The ad opened with a recording of Tibi giving "blessings to our martyrs inside the Green Line, those who the occupier wants to call terrorists, while we say there is nothing greater than those who died for the homeland."Next came a clip of Odeh saying: "They will be defeated and Jerusalem will remain for its nation, standing strong, victorious and the capital city of Palestine."The Otzma campaign spokesman said the ad’s message is that “whoever recognizes Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish People and is loyal to it is welcome. Whoever thinks Israel is Palestine does not belong here.”A Joint List spokesman declined to comment.

