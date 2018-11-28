Over 60 babies born from sperm smuggled by Palestinian prisoners

Hana, the wife of Palestinian prisoner Tamer al-Za'anin (pictured in poster), lies on a bed next to her baby boy al-Hassan, who was conceived with al-Za'anin's sperm smuggled out of an Israeli prison, at a hospital in Gaza City January 10, 2014.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SUHAIB SALEM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Saed Muhammed Ali Salah, a Palestinian prisoner serving a 27-year-sentence in Israeli prison, just became a father. Denied conjugal visits with his wife, Salah had to think outside the box.
According to Wafa, Salah's wife conceived their newborn, Ayyed, after his sperm was smuggled out of prison. This method has become an increasingly popular means for incarcerated Palestinian men to continue their bloodlines.
Salah has had two children born through in vitro fertilization. One-day-old Ayyed brings the count of Palestinian children conceived with smuggled sperm to 67.
The technique, designed to help women conceive using a small tube of their husband's sperm, was developed at the Razan fertility clinic in Nablus, a department of the Specialized Arab Hospital.
Razan provides the service to wives of prisoners for free. The normal cost of the procedure is around $3,000.
“It’s a revolution. So many prisoners have succeeded in smuggling sperm and becoming fathers,” Issa Qaraqe, the Palestinian Authority Prisoner Affairs Minister, said. “They strive to maintain families and this is a great challenge taking into account the harsh reality inside Israeli prisons.”
Hana Herbst, an IPS spokesperson explained there is a rigorous process to prevent smuggling and asserted, “any illegal smuggling attempts are dealt with by disciplinary or administrative means."
Dima Abumaria contributed to this report
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>