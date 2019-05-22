Ozuna to perform in Israel this summer

Latin music superstar Ozuna.
(photo credit: COURTESY ARKENSTONE PRODUCTIONS)
Latin music superstar Ozuna will be performing in Israel for the first time ever this summer.
Ozuna, who was the most viewed artist on YouTube in all of 2018, will be performing in Rishon Lezion on July 24. The reggaeton and trap music singer has been featured in such global hits as "Taki Taki," (with Selena Gomez and Cardi B) and collaborated with Luis Fonsi, Romeo Santos, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee and much more.
Ozuna, a native of Puerto Rico, has released two studio albums, and his third, Nibiru, is slated for 2019. He was nominated for best urban music album at the Latin Grammys last year, and won top Latin artist and top Latin album at the Billboard Music Awards last year.
Tickets for the Ozuna show are slated to go on sale Wednesday at 6pm at tmisrael.co.il
; spots in the golden ring will range from NIS 495-545 and seats on the grass are NIS 285-319.
Ozuna is just the latest in a string of Latin music superstars who are slated to perform in Israel this summer. Daddy Yankee will perform in Rishon Lezion on June 26 and J Balvin will take the stage on July 30. The 2019 summer concert scene is already jam packed, with Bon Jovi performing on July 25 and Jennifer Lopez on August 1.
Legendary blues guitarist Joe Bonmassa will also be performing in Israel this summer, at the Heichal Hatarbut in Tel Aviv on August 22. Bonmassa, who opened for B.B. King when he was just 12 years old, has performed with Eric Clapton, Foreigner, Buddy Guy and many more. The guitarist has played in Israel several times, most recently in 2015, where he vowed to return. Tickets for Bonmassa are on sale via 2207.kupat.co.il
and range from NIS 349-899.
