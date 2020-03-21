The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

PA planning ‘tougher’ measures to combat coronavirus

PA health officials said on Saturday that they don’t have enough coronavirus test kits, and hope to obtain more from different parties in the coming days.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
MARCH 21, 2020 16:57
Palestinians work in a sanitizer factory amid precautions against coronavirus, in Jenin (photo credit: REUTERS)
Palestinians work in a sanitizer factory amid precautions against coronavirus, in Jenin
(photo credit: REUTERS)
 The Palestinian Authority has announced that as of Sunday it will intensify measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as four new cases were confirmed in the West Bank.
The PA did not specify the nature of the planned measures, which are expected to be announced by PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh.
Bethlehem and the adjoining towns of Beit Jala and Beit Sahour have been under lockdown for the past three weeks.
Three coronavirus cases – two female students and one male student – were detected in Ramallah, PA government spokesman Ibrahim Milhem said. The three students, Arab Israelis living in Ramallah who recently returned from Britain, have been placed in quarantine in Ramallah’s Hugo Chávez Hospital, Milhem said.
The fourth Palestinian diagnosed with COVID-19 is a physician from Hebron who works at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem, he added. “Hadassah Hospital informed us that the physician tested positive for the coronavirus,” Milhem said.
The number of Palestinians infected with the coronavirus since the beginning of this month is 57. They include 17 Palestinians from Bethlehem who recovered from the disease and were permitted to return to their homes on Friday. The 17 Palestinians were placed in isolation at their homes for another 14 days.
PA health officials said on Saturday that they don’t have enough coronavirus test kits, and hope to obtain more from different parties in the coming days.
Milhem pointed out that the closure of the Bethlehem area was similar to the measures taken in Wuhan, the city in China’s Hubei province where the coronavirus outbreak was first reported. “The patients in Bethlehem did not transmit the disease to any Palestinian community outside their city,” he said.
In Karawat Bani Hassan near Nablus, 46 villagers were tested for the coronavirus and the results were negative, the PA government spokesman said. Another 37 Palestinians from the village have also been tested, but the results still haven’t arrived.
The Palestinians were tested after a village resident who returned from Pakistan last week was tested positive for the virus. They were suspected of having been in contact with the infected resident. The entire village has been sealed off after it became clear that the man had attended Friday prayers with dozens of people.
Milhem said 3,945 Palestinians have been tested for the coronavirus since the first cases were detected at the Angel Hotel in Beit Jala on March 5. The results of 3,805 tests have been announced, and the remaining will be concluded in the coming days.
Meanwhile, the PA security forces on Friday arrested 20 imams from the Hebron area who defied the guidelines of the PA Ministry of Health and led prayers in several mosques.
At least 18 coffeeshop owners in various parts of the West Bank were also arrested by the PA security forces over the weekend for failing to close their businesses to prevent the spread of the virus.


Tags West Bank Palestine Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Beware racism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Politicizing a health crisis By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert What is Netanyahu fighting for? By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Is the coronavirus killing Israel’s granny state? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by