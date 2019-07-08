PID to probe police leak regarding killed Ethiopian-Israeli’s reputation

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Police Investigations Department (PID) announced on Monday that it will probe whether members of the police or others illegally leaked true or false material claiming an Ethiopian-Israeli, who was recently killed under questionable circumstances by a policeman, had a serious criminal record.



A statement by PID said that the material being disseminated indicating that 18-year-old Solomon Tekah had a serious criminal record was false.

Tekah was killed by an off-duty police officer in Haifa last week under questionable circumstances and the police officer is himself already under criminal investigation.The information that came out against Tekah appeared to be part of a coordinated public relations campaign to harm Tekah’s reputation in order to try to help clear the policeman involved of any wrongdoing.Late Sunday night the head of the authority for combating racism, Avka Zana, called on the PID to probe the leaks, with the implication that some of the information about Tekah might even be true, but that leaking such classified information would violate the law.Zana had said that spreading the information against the deceased Tekah broke every red-line and constituted a crime.However, the PID statement on Monday seemed to indicate that some or all of the information put out against Tekah is false.Zana added that those who distributed the information wanted to try to portray Tekah publicly as a guilty party to get the public to believe that the policeman shot him justifiably as opposed to the policeman going rogue and overreacting to a low-grade disturbance because Tekah was black.Regardless of the truth or falsity of the information that has been disseminated, if it is private classified information, whoever leaked it could themselves face criminal charges.The Ethiopian-Israeli community is up in arms over the shooting of Tekah as another potential example of Ethiopians being killed by police under questionable circumstances with seemingly little consequences.Since January 2018 when Deputy Attorney-General Shlomo (Mumi) Lemberger issued a directive for the PID and the state prosecution to be extra careful about assessing discriminatory police behavior against Ethiopians, Zana has been vocal about flagging the issue when public controversies arise.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



