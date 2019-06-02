Netanyahu: Israel must do more to integrate Ethiopian Jews, combat racism

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the government must do more to integrate Israelis who immigrated from Ethiopia and to combat racism and discrimination against them.



Speaking at the annual state ceremony in memory of the Jews of Ethiopia who died on their journey to Israel in the 1980s, which coincides every year with Jerusalem Day, Netanyahu lauded the community and its contribution to Israeli society and described their aliyah as a critical chapter in the story of the State of Israel.

“You were determined, you did not give up the dream you preserved for 2,500 years to return from foreign lands to the Land of Israel,” said Netanyahu.The prime minister said that the entire country “mourns the massive loss and heavy price you and your loved ones paid,” in reference to the many members of the community who died on the exhausting and dangerous journey to Sudan from Ethiopia or in the refugee camps in Sudan.“It was a journey of suffering in which you fought for your lives, in which you fell victim to outrageous violence and cruelty, and perhaps the worst cruelty when you had to leave your family members who did not have the strength to go on,” he said.Netanyahu said that the aliyah of Ethiopian Jews was “a central chapter in the story of the State of Israel,” and that other Israelis were increasingly interested in hearing their experiences.Of the difficulties and mistakes made in the integration of the community in Israel, Netanyahu said that “there is more work ahead of us to increase integration of Ethiopian Jews in Israeli society,” and that “we have much work in front of us,” noting that the government convenes a task force on combating racism and discrimination in Israeli society every few months and deliberates on this issue.“We are making progress on housing, employment, quality of life, IDF service, and other fields,” he insisted. “I also recognize the problems, the racism and discrimination which Ethiopian Jews suffer, and we will not tolerate this phenomenon in the democratic Sate of Israel. This is your land, your country and your capital. You are our brothers and sisters.”

Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!

For more information and to sign up, click here>>



