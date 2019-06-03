PM: Israel will forever stay in areas liberated during Six Day War

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the Knesset ahead of the vote on whether it will disperse, May 29.
Israel liberated Jerusalem, Hebron, Judea and Samaria and the Golan Heights 52 years ago and will stay there forever, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday night at the traditional Jerusalem Day Celebration at the Mercaz Harav yeshiva in the capital.
Netanyahu, who began his speech to the cheering students at the yeshiva by saying he felt among “family,” said that politics and life demands compromises, but that “there are times when it is forbidden to compromise, not to bow our head. “
Leaders, Netanyahu said, need to know when to compromise, and when to be stubborn and stand upright against the whole world when needed.
Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump twice during his 10 minute speech, once for recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moving the embassy there – a move he likened to the decree of Cyrus the Great who allowed the exiles to return to Israel and rebuild the Temple – and a second time for Trump's' recognition of Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights.
The Golan sovereignty declaration, he said, was a “good and important start.” There has been some speculation that the Golan sovereignty recognition may be a precursor to eventual US recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the settlement blocs in the West Bank.
