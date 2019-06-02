PM addresses Syrian missiles and Jerusalem Day at cabinet meeting

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Israel will not tolerate missile attacks on its territory and will respond forcefully to any aggression against it, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of Sunday's weekly cabinet meeting in relation to two missiles fired from Syria toward Israel on Saturday night.



This was the first cabinet meeting since the Knesset voted last week to dissolve itself and call for new elections, and this transition cabinet – which has served since the last elections on April 9 – will continue in this capacity for at least another four months, until a new government is expected to be formed after the upcoming September elections.

Netanyahu, in his opening statement, did not address the country's unprecedented political crisis.He did, however, address the reunification of Jerusalem, which took place 52 years ago on this day in the Hebrew calendar.“That war [the Six Day War] changed Israel's fate, removed the stranglehold it was in, and turned us into a powerful force in the region,” Netanyahu said. He also said this was also the beginning of a process of “reconciliation whose fruits are continuing to develop until today.”Netanyahu said that Jerusalem has changed dramatically since June 1967. “We are building it, strengthening it, worrying about its future and developing it into a prosperous city that will not only be a focal point for spirituality and the renewal of Jewish heritage, but also a city that is renewed with world technology,” he said.Netanyahu said that modern Jerusalem is the “right mix” of heritage and science. “That is our strength,” he said. “We build the state of Israel on that, it is the guiding principle of Zionism.”The prime minister said that a number of countries have moved offices to Jerusalem since the US relocated to the capital from Tel Aviv last May, and that this is a process “that we will continue,” and one which gives “international recognition” to what the Jews have know for thousands of years: “Jerusalem is our capital.”

