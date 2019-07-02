‘Netanyahu talks a lot about Iran but can’t take action,’ says Liberman

Avigdor Liberman speaks at a press conference, October 22, 2018.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
X
In his latest verbal assault against the government and its leader, Yisrael Beytenu leader MK Avigdor Liberman blasted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his failure to act over Iran’s nuclear program and against Hamas in Gaza.
Speaking on Monday, Liberman said that he doubted Netanyahu could take the requisite action against Iran, and said that he had blocked offensive measures against Hamas in Gaza.
He also alleged that the prime minister was trying to use the Iranian nuclear threat and the recent tensions in the Persian Gulf as part of his election campaign.
“I see that of late we are talking about Iran a lot of the time, and I see even the desire of the prime minister to turn this into part of his political campaign… This is the classic case of talking less and doing more,” said Liberman.
“I have no doubt that the prime minister is the best speaker in the world on the Iranian issue. I have doubts that he is able to do what needs to be done on the practical level,” continued to Liberman in a dig at Netanyahu’s much vaunted oratorical prowess.
The Yisrael Beytenu leader also alleged that Netanyahu “stopped all offensive initiatives against Hamas,” adding that “He [Netanyahu] prefers to preserve the quiet at any price.”
Liberman repeated his claim that the Qatari cash
delivered to Gaza with the agreement of Israel was protection money to buy Hamas off, but said that the money was merely being used by Hamas to further entrench itself in Gaza and build more long range rockets with which to hit Israel.
“The amazing thing is that the State of Israel is allowing the financing of terrorism against itself. Qatari money isn’t going to the poor. It’s going first of all to financing Hamas’ [military] build up.”
Liberman also took aim at the conservative, hardline branch of the national-religious community, and in particular the religious pre-military academies that prepare religious students for their IDF service.
“Religious pre-military academies have created great soldiers and I want them to continue, but they are creating religious militias,” he alleged, saying that some religious soldiers were open about obeying the instructions of their rabbis above those of their military commanders, a situation he described as “very dangerous.”
none