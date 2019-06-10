PM's lawyer asks AG to reconsider Netanyahu's hearing postponement

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s lawyer Amit Hadad put out a public video on Sunday, asking Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit to reconsider his rejecting of his request for a second postponement of Netanyahu’s pre-indictment hearing date for likely bribery charges.



Although rumors continued that the prime minister may petition the High Court of Justice to try to force Mandelblit to grant the second postponement (the attorney-general already postponed the hearing once), Hadad did not mention this.

Rather, he sent a mixed message saying that Netanyahu would come to the scheduled October 2-3 hearing date if necessary, while in parallel pushing again for Mandelblit to push off that date.With the hearing so far off, Netanyahu will also have additional chances to try to delay it.The battle over the date is highly significant both because it allows Netanyahu to continue to dominate the news cycle with talking points that he is being victimized as well as because when the actual date falls could determine whether the prime minister will need to resign upon being indicted.If the current October 2-3 hearing date stands, Netanyahu will likely be unable to pass news laws to prevent his prosecution while acting as prime minister before Mandelblit can indict him.If the date is pushed off even a few more months, the prime minister would have a better opportunity to pass such new legislation.Late Thursday, Mandelblit already rejected Netanyahu’s request for a second delay to his pre-indictment hearing beyond October 2-3.Netanyahu requested a second delay on Wednesday, arguing that it was necessary in light of the unexpected new elections that will be taking place.But Mandelblit said that the new elections did not justify a second delay.Furthermore, he said that he had already agreed to delay the hearing until October 2-3, even though his pre-indictment announcement dated back to February 28 and the original hearing date was set for July 10.When Mandelblit agreed to postpone the July 10 date, he also agreed to postpone hearings for other defendants in the prime minister’s cases until August 15.However, they are not getting any further delays, which also appeared to be part of the decision to not grant Netanyahu a second delay.Mandelblit announced the rejection in the context of trying to fight off an already-filed petition to the High Court from the opposite direction a demand by the Movement for the Quality of Government in Israel that he stick to his original July 10 hearing date.The attorney-general is expected to file an indictment against Netanyahu for bribery and breach of public trust sometime in the next six months relating to three separate public corruption affairs.Hadad added arguments on Sunday for why there should be a second postponement.He said that he has been reviewing the case file to prepare for the hearing and has already noticed that dozens of documents are missing.Netanyahu’s lawyer said that he cannot prepare for the case without these documents.Compounding this issue, Hadad highlighted that Netanyahu’s other lawyers, from the law firm of Navot Tel Tzur, have ceased to represent him, which he said left only his law firm to do the heavy lifting of reviewing a massive load of documents for the three affairs.Tel Tzur quit over unpaid legal bills, stemming from an ongoing dispute between Netanyahu and the State Comptroller committee which has not denied him the right to pay his legal defense from donations from tycoon-allies.Hadad referenced this dispute, saying that it was unfair that other political officials have gotten their legal bills paid by allies, but Netanyahu has been denied the right.The committee has said that Netanyahu should not receive aid from tycoons when the underlying crimes of some of the allegations against him specifically relate to him illegally getting expensive gifts and support from some of the same tycoons.The prime minister is expected to try to add additional new lawyers to his staff, both to get some more senior personalities involved and because adding new lawyers might give him a new argument for an extension on the hearing date so that his new lawyers can prepare.Netanyahu has a history of blowing through lawyers, especially recently as he is trying to get his legal bills paid by tycoon-allies, something which the State Comptroller committee has blocked to date.

