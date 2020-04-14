The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Palestinian address ‘crazy’ Trump, call him ‘son of a dog’

The Palestinian Authority used two children to broadcast a message that the US president is “crazy” and Palestinian children should embrace death if it means “liberating” Jerusalem.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 14, 2020 19:44
PALESTINIANS BURN a picture of US President Donald Trump as they take part in a protest against Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, earlier this week (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
PALESTINIANS BURN a picture of US President Donald Trump as they take part in a protest against Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City, earlier this week
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
The Palestinian Authority is using children to spread messages of its violent struggle with Israel and its goal of destroying the country, to publicly mock US President Donald Trump, Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) wrote in a press release on Tuesday. The children also said that Palestinian children should embrace death if it means “liberating” Jerusalem.
 
 
The report includes photos and transcripts of a public protest held on February 11 in Ramallah, which were aired on PA television. During the protest, a girl recites a poem she wrote and addresses Trump as “brother of a whore” and “son of a dog,” both of which are considered extreme curses in Arabic. Promising that the Palestinian will engage in “war,” she informed Trump that such a war will “push out the Zionists.”  
In November 2019 the ruling party of the PA, Fatah, released a video in which another child, Ru'a Tamimi, reads a story she wrote in which when a boy finishes all his food from his plate his mother surprises him – with a rifle.  
“We are not meant for happiness my son,” the mother informs the boy as she actively recruits him to embrace armed struggle against the Jews and if needed, to die for the so-called liberation of Jerusalem.  
Trump announced his "Deal of the Century" in January at a special press conference held at the White House with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. No Palestinian officials were present.  
 
The Deal of the Century suggests that a Palestinian State will be established on roughly 70% of the West Bank, allowing Israel to annex roughly 30%, which includes almost all of Jewish communities currently located there. Jerusalem will remain under Israeli control with a symbolic Palestinian one in the holy places.  
 
The PA refused to take part in any negotiations leading to the plan and most Palestinians (roughly 80%) reject it, according to a Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PSR) report released in March 2019.  
           


