Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel Travel Channel

Hamas and Israel sign new truce agreement - Palestinian report

According to Palestinian media, Israel will expand the fishing zone in Gaza in return for a ceasefire.

By MAARIV ONLINE
June 28, 2019 06:02
The results of a fire started by an incendiary balloon over the Sukkot holiday, September 2018

The results of a fire started by an incendiary balloon in the Beeri forest, September 24, 2018. (photo credit: YOAV SAAD/KKL-JNF)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Palestinian media reported on Friday morning that Israel and Hamas had reached a truce agreement, which would halt the launching of incendiary balloons at the Gaza perimeter. 

Palestinian sources also stated that "according to the radio of the occupation army, the main points relating to the truce agreement include stopping the firing of balloons and controlling the demonstrators along the border fence."
The report further stated that in exchange for a ceasefire, Israel would expand the fishing zone in Gaza to 15 nautical miles and return 60 boats that had been confiscated from Gaza fishermen over the years. 


Israel will also return diesel supplies to the Gaza Strip. Israeli sources have yet to confirm the matter.


Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

June 28, 2019
Terror by Fire Heating Up Middle East

By JULIA ALTMANN/THE MEDIA LINE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings