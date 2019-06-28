Hamas and Israel sign new truce agreement - Palestinian report

The results of a fire started by an incendiary balloon in the Beeri forest, September 24, 2018.
(photo credit: YOAV SAAD/KKL-JNF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Palestinian media reported on Friday morning that Israel and Hamas had reached a truce agreement, which would halt the launching of incendiary balloons at the Gaza perimeter.
Palestinian sources also stated that "according to the radio of the occupation army, the main points relating to the truce agreement include stopping the firing of balloons and controlling the demonstrators along the border fence."
The report further stated that in exchange for a ceasefire, Israel would expand the fishing zone in Gaza to 15 nautical miles and return 60 boats that had been confiscated from Gaza fishermen over the years.
Israel will also return diesel supplies to the Gaza Strip. Israeli sources have yet to confirm the matter.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>