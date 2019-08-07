Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Palestinian who helped save the Mark family granted Israeli residency

Rabbi Michael “Miki” Mark, 48 was killed in shooting terror attack as he drove on Route 60, between the Otniel and the Beit Hagai settlements. His wife and two of his children were in the car.

By
August 7, 2019 22:34
1 minute read.
Victim terror

Family of Rabbi Michael Mark at his funeral in Jerusalem. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The Palestinian man who helped rescue members of the Mark family after the 2016 terror attack, was granted Israeli residency this week along his wife and son.

Rabbi Michael “Miki” Mark, 48 was killed in shooting terror attack as he drove on Route 60, between the Otniel and the Beit Hagai settlements. His wife and two of his children were in the car.

A Palestinian and his wife, stopped at the scene to help rescue the Mark children and the rabbi’s wife from the vehicle. But the backlash against him in his West Bank village and by the Palestinian Authority was so great that he fled into sovereign Israel. He left his family behind and was living homeless on the beach near Yafo.

Among the people who took up his cause was Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan and Actress Gila Almagor. According to the council, the pair appealed to Interior Ministry Arye Deri for help.

This week Deri granted the Palestinian man, his wife and son Israeli residency. Dagan raised money for a home for the family in the center of the country.

Helping this man, is a “moral” and "just act” for someone who put himself at risk to “save Jews”  is, therefore, one of the “Righteous Among the Nations.”


Most Recent Videos from JPost


Related Content

August 7, 2019
Israeli lacrosse is taking the nation by storm, but how?

By ZACHARY KEYSER

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings