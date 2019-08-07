Palestinian who helped save the Mark family granted Israeli residency

The Palestinian man who helped rescue members of the Mark family after the 2016 terror attack, was granted Israeli residency this week along his wife and son.



Rabbi Michael “Miki” Mark, 48 was killed in shooting terror attack as he drove on Route 60, between the Otniel and the Beit Hagai settlements. His wife and two of his children were in the car.

A Palestinian and his wife, stopped at the scene to help rescue the Mark children and the rabbi’s wife from the vehicle. But the backlash against him in his West Bank village and by the Palestinian Authority was so great that he fled into sovereign Israel. He left his family behind and was living homeless on the beach near Yafo.Among the people who took up his cause was Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan and Actress Gila Almagor. According to the council, the pair appealed to Interior Ministry Arye Deri for help.This week Deri granted the Palestinian man, his wife and son Israeli residency. Dagan raised money for a home for the family in the center of the country.Helping this man, is a “moral” and "just act” for someone who put himself at risk to “save Jews” is, therefore, one of the “Righteous Among the Nations.”

