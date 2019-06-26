Palestinians welcome Oman's decision to open embassy in Ramallah

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Palestinian Authority on Wednesday welcomed Oman’s decision to open an embassy in Ramallah.



PA officials, however, expressed hope that the decision was not part of a plan on the part of the Gulf state to recognize Israel and establish diplomatic relations with it.

“This is a positive development,” said an adviser to PA President Mahmoud Abbas. “But we hope that this is not a first step towards establishing diplomatic relations between Oman and Israel.”Oman’s decision came on the second and final day of the US-led Bahrain “Peace to Prosperity” economic conference, which was boycotted by the Palestinians. Oman did not participate in the workshop.Senior Palestinian officials have strongly criticized the Arab states that participated in the conference.On Tuesday, deputy Fatah chairman Mahmoud al-Aloul said in a speech during a rally against the Bahrain conference in Nablus: “Our message to those who are called our [Arab] brothers: We have talked much about our enemies – Israel and the US. However, you are not our enemies. But your stabs in our back have been too much. You have gone too far with tampering with our cause, and this is something we won’t allow.”Oman will be the first Gulf state to open an embassy in Ramallah.The official Oman News Agency said in a statement: “In continuation of the Sultanate of Oman’s supportive approach to the brotherly Palestinian people, the Sultanate has decided to open a new diplomatic mission to the state of Palestine at the embassy level.”The agency said that a delegation from the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs will travel to Ramallah to initiate the opening of the embassy.The PA Foreign Ministry welcomed Oman’s decision and said it was a “natural continuation of the Sultanate’s courageous and honorable positions in support of the Palestinians and their rights.”The decision, the ministry added, “will deepen, develop and strengthen bilateral relations between our two countries and strengthen the joint cooperation between our leaders on all issues.”PLO Executive Committee member Hanan Ashrawi also welcomed the Omani decision, but expressed hope that the move has nothing to do with with recognizing Israel.“We welcome countries that recognize the State of Palestine and open embassies in Palestine,” she said at a press conference in Ramallah. “We expect this embassy to work only for the Palestinians and that it will directly with us.”Ashrawi warned, however, that the Palestinians will totally oppose a decision by Oman to recognize Israel. She pointed out that the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative clearly states that the Arab countries will neither recognize Israel nor normalize relations with it “until it withdraws from the occupied Palestinian territories.”In October 2018, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a surprise visit to Oman, where he met with the country’s leader, Sultan Qaboos Bin Said. Netanyahu’s visit came days after Abbas paid a three-day visit to the Gulf country.Netanyahu’s visit drew sharp criticism from Palestinians and Arabs, who accused Oman of embarking on normalization with Israel.Days later, Oman’s foreign minister, Yusuf Bin Alawi, visited Ramallah, where he met with Abbas and delivered to him a letter from Sultan Qaboos Bin Said concerning Netanyahu’s visit to the Sultanate.

