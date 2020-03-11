Passover Science-Fiction convention cancelled due to coronavirus

The annual science-fiction and fantasy convention Olamot [Worlds], usually held in Tel Aviv during the Passover vacation, will not be held this year due to coronavirus – a press release on behalf of the organizers reported on Wednesday. Dr. Ofer Matoki from Hebrew University, who is one of the organizers of the event, said the decision was taken with a “heavy heart” knowing “we can’t carry out the event knowing we may contribute to harming our beloved community.” The topic of the 2020 convention would have been the family, the planned event was cancelled due to warning by the Health Ministry to avoid any unnecessary gatherings and not to hold public events serving more than 2000 people. Held since 2005, the two-day event is usually organized around a theme such as war and peace or home. The event is organized by the Israeli Society for Science Fiction and Fantasy and the Israeli Tolkien association.