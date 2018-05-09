Peace Now starts campaign against embassy move

Peace Now will hold a protest next Monday outside the dedication ceremony for the new United States Embassy in Jerusalem, complaining that the move was not made within the context of a peace agreement with the Palestinians.



The demonstration will be part of a public campaign warning that moving the embassy would harm Israeli security and chances for a peace process. As part of the campaign, Peace Now sent letters to MKs in the Zionist Union urging them not to play into the hands of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump by attending the ceremony.





“This is a cynical and dangerous step that will not only not reinforce Israel’s sovereignty in Jerusalem, it could ignite conflict in the city,” Peace Now wrote in the letter. “Under different circumstances, moving the embassy could be a day of celebration, but not if it is done this way, not now. Do not be extras in the messianic show of Netanyahu and Trump.”Posters in the campaign and the demonstration will say “Not this way, not now.”Likud MK Anat Berko responded to the campaign by saying that “there is no limit to the undermining by Peace Now.” The organization always chooses to go against the Israeli consensus, she said.“Peace Now should demonstrate against Iran but apparently it won’t,” Berko said.Likud MK Yoav Kisch said Peace Now has stooped very low if it cannot be happy about the strengthening of Israel and Jerusalem. He said it pained him to see how “disconnected and delusional” the organization had become.Zionist Union MKs Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin and Nachman Shai have complained that Knesset members were not invited to the ceremony. A US Embassy spokeswoman said this was due to lack of space.