Pence: We stand with Israel, condemn antisemitism

Pence also wrote in the tweet that the condemnation includes “all forms of antisemitism, including New York Times political cartoons.”

By
April 28, 2019 18:37
Pence: We stand with Israel, condemn antisemitism

US Vice President Mike Pence touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

 
US Vice-President Mike Pence said “We stand with Israel and we condemn antisemitsm “ in response to the Saturday California shooting attack which claimed the life of Lori Gilbert Kay. 
 
Pence also wrote in the tweet that the condemnation includes “all forms of antisemitism, including New York Times political cartoons.” 


Kay was murdered while attending prayers at the Poway synagogue in San-Diego, the shooter, alleged to be John Earnest, was able to injure two men and an eight-year-old girl. 
 
Earnest fled the scene after a border patrol officer who happened to be at the synagogue at the time managed to deter him. 
He was arrested shortly after when he pulled over and surrendered to police. 
In a cartoon printed by the New York Times recently US President Donald Trump is depicted wearing a black skull-cape and lead by a dog with the face of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 
 
The cartoonist, António Moreira Antunes, had depicted IDF troops as Nazis in the past. 


Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
April 28, 2019
Analysis: Was the release of 2 Syrian prisoners legal?

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

