Peretz: Religious schools to open, coronavirus regulations will be kept



Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz announced on Twitter on Tuesday that, after a discussion with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, religious schools (yeshivot) will reopen and slowly return to full capacity abide by the Health Ministry's instructions.

He added that “we will continue to do everything to benefit all segments of the population.”



The closing of religious schools was met with fierce resistance by some ultra-Orthodox groups for whom studying Torah is a daily, meaningful activity.

