Petah Tikva mayor rolls out plan to regulate preschools

Petah Tikvah Mayor Rami Greenberg has outlined steps for immediate improvement of daycare regulation in his city, in light of the recent charges of child abuse that have surfaced against daycare centers.



Daycare operator Carmel Mauda was charged in early July for abusing 11 toddlers in her care. Mauda allegedly tied up children, suffocated them in blankets, and forced them to eat their own vomit.

A Supervision Daycare Law was passed in October, which aimed to require licenses for private daycare centers with toddlers up to age three, but the law has not yet taken effect. According to Carmit Polak-Cohen, legal adviser for the Israel National Council for the Child, it could take five years for the law to be implemented fully, as training and certifying each teacher requires a long process.Polak stressed the importance of immediate action.Greenberg plans to bring a number of regulatory measures to the city council, which will include a request for immediate implementation of the 2018 law. The law mandates that cameras be installed in the childcare spaces – even if they are part of private residences. Without these cameras, daycares will be unable to receive permits from the Planning and Building Committee.The mayor's plan includes a training program for teachers, in conjunction with the Education Ministry. He plans to ramp up supervision for preschools and daycare centers by placing them under the umbrella of the kindergarten supervisions department, which he said was strong.“It is important to note that the staff of the kindergarten department in the city is one of the best in the country,” Greenberg said in a statement. He remarked that this type of program should protect preschool children as well.“We will continue to do everything possible to ensure the safety of the children of the city and the peace of mind of the parents," he said.Stephanie Wasserman and Emma Mcavoy contributed to this report.

