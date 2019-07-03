Petah Tikva names major square after U.S. President Trump on eve of July 4

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz [L] standing next to the sign of Trump Square in Petah Tikva .
(photo credit: PETAH TIKVA MUNICIPALITY)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
US President Donald Trump is now honored with a major square in the city of Petah Tikva named after him, a press release on behalf of the city reported on Wednesday.
The US president was honored during an official ceremony on Wednesday evening, the night before the American Independence Day.
“Israel never had a president who is as supportive and helpful as US President Donald Trump,” Mayor of Petah Tikva Rami Greenberg said. “It is only fitting to name a major square in the fourth largest Israeli city after him.”
“President Trump deeply cares about Israel,” US ambassador to Israel David Friedman said in an official message to the event, as he was unable to attend in person, “and it is clear to him Israelis understand and value this, and know these feelings are mutual.”
Foreign Minister Israel Katz attended the event and said that Trump shows “true friendship” to Israel and that in words and actions he is taking “US Israeli special relations” another "step higher.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauded the decision in a special letter,
stating he was "delighted to give my blessing."
"Trump is a true friend of Israel, and has demonstrated uncompromising friendship to Israel's security, especially with regard to the Iranian threat, transferring the US Embassy to Jerusalem and Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights," he added.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>