Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Petah Tikvah inaugurates city square honoring Trump

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
July 5, 2019 03:04
1 minute read.
Petah Tikvah inaugurates city square honoring Trump

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz [L] standing next to the sign of Trump Square in Petah Tikva . (photo credit: PETAH TIKVA MUNICIPALITY)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later



The central Israel city of Petah Tikvah inaugurated a city square in honor of President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump Square was inaugurated on Wednesday to thank Trump for his support of Israel, especially the president’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.



The square is located near the city’s municipal building and includes a fountain with an illuminated sculpture incorporating the Israeli and American flags.



“Israel never had a president who is as supportive and helpful as U.S. President Donald Trump,” Petah Tikvah Mayor Rami Greenberg said at the unveiling of the small piece of real estate on Wednesday. “It is only fitting to name a major square in the fourth-largest Israeli city after him.”



A sign at the square calls Trump “the first to acknowledge Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel.”



Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu named a new community on the Golan Heights after the president to thank him for recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the territory.



Former Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz said last month that a train stop in the Old City of Jerusalem would be named for Trump.



David Friedman, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, did not attend the ceremony but did send a personal message saying that “President Trump deeply cares about Israel, am and it is clear to him Israelis understand and value this, and know these feelings are mutual.”

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

SHELDON AND MIRIAM ADELSON receive an award in Jerusalem last week from the Friends of Zion Museum.
July 5, 2019
Adelsons receive Friends of Zion Award

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings