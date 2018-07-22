Police arrest five Israelis suspected of sex trafficking

Police chat near a patrol car .
Israeli Police arrested five Israelis suspected of running with a human trafficking ring that brought girls from Belarus to work in Israel's sex industry, according statement released by the Israel Police Sunday.
The arrests follow a months-long undercover Israel Police investigation, conducted in cooperation with Interpol and the Belorussian police forces.
The five suspects, all immigrants to Israel from the former Soviet Union, are being interrogated and their detention has been extended for several additional days. As a result of the investigation, an additional suspect was arrested in the case, and more arrests are expected to follow. The leader of the human trafficking ring, a 57-year-old Israeli, has also been arrested in Belarus by local authorities.
The police have located the girls who had been trafficked to Israel thus far, and they are currently in police custody.