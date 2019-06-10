Police discover two Karl Gustav rifles in Arab village near Hebron

Weaponry search in the Beit 'Awwa village in the Hebron area..
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Weaponry was discovered in the Beit Awwa village in the Hebron area on Sunday night, in a joint operation between police detectives and IDF forces.
One person was arrested following the discovery of two Karl Gustav rifles and ammunition.
"Weapons that are illegally held are often used to carry out attacks, commit crimes and violent acts of violence," the police's spokesperson said.
"Police and security officials are continuing their cooperation to minimize the scope of weapons held against the law, in order to protect civilians and enable a normalized and safe every-day life for all of Israel's population."
